1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kreimeyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1854830889


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
104350.00 EUR 104350.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
104350.00 EUR 104350.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XLUX














Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

34131 Kassel

Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com





 
