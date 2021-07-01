





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















01.07.2021 / 16:43









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Kreimeyer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

XS1854830889





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

104350.00 EUR





104350.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

104350.00 EUR





104350.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-30; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE

MIC:

XLUX



