1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Andreas

Nachname(n):

Kreimeyer



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Schuldtitel

ISIN:

XS1854830889





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

104350,00 EUR





104350,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

104350,00 EUR





104350,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-30; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Börse Luxemburg

MIC:

XLUX



