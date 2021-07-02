DGAP-DD: Manz AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








02.07.2021 / 15:58




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Dieter
Nachname(n): Manz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Manz AG


b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
60,00 EUR 10680000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
60,00 EUR 10680000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-01; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
