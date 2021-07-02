DGAP-DD: Manz AG english

2021. július 02., péntek, 16:01















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.07.2021 / 15:58




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Manz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Manz AG


b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
60.00 EUR 10680000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
60.00 EUR 10680000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














02.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69427  02.07.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum