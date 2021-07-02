





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















02.07.2021 / 15:58









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Ulrike

Nachname(n):

Manz



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Dieter

Nachname(n):

Manz

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Manz AG





b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0JQ5U3





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

60,00 EUR





2010000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

60,00 EUR





2010000,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-01; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



