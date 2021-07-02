





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Steven

Nachname(n):

Terwindt



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf, abgewickelt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

79,3000 EUR





82868,50 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

79,3000 EUR





82868,5000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-30; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

CITADEL CONNECT EUROPE - EU - SYSTEM. INTERNAL.

MIC:

EUCC



