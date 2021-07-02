DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond





SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 to a vote without a meeting on an advancement of the earliest possible conversion date

Luebeck, July 2, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A111338 (Shares), DE000A2GSF58 (Convertible Bonds 2017/2022), DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bonds 2020/2026) and DE000A3H3HP1 (Convertible Bonds 2021/2026)), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to invite the holders of the EUR 15 million 2.00% convertible bonds issued by the Company in April 2021 (the "Convertible Bonds 2021/2026") to a vote without meeting in order for them to resolve on an advancement of the date from which a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 is possible in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 provide that a conversion may be effected (i) in the case of an extraordinary conversion, i.e. the conversion of bonds in an aggregate principal amount of at least EUR 50,000, as from July 1, 2022 and (ii) otherwise at the earliest on July 25, 2022 (first quarterly conversion date), subject to a potential earlier conversion possibility upon the occurrence of specific events. The Company intends to propose to the bondholders to amend the relevant provisions of the terms and conditions in such a way that a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 would already be possible in a timely manner this year. SLM Solutions is interested in an early exercise of the conversion right, as conversions of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 into SLM Solutions shares strengthen the equity capital base of the Company.

The main holder of the Convertible Bonds 2021/2026, Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG ("Cornwall"), a company advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited and the Company"s largest shareholder, has declared its willingness to vote in favor of such amendment of the terms and conditions of the bonds. The Company therefore expects that the resolution will be passed by the bondholders with the required majority and that, following implementation of the amendment to the terms and conditions, a conversion of Convertible Bonds 2021/2026 will thus already be possible in a few weeks and hence significantly earlier than currently provided for in the terms and conditions.

About the company:



SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.



