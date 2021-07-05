



1. Details of issuer



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG



Bei St. Annen 1



20457 Hamburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

05 Jul 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

75.219.438







