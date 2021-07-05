

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalie





ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer (CFO)





05.07.2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







5. Juli 2021, Hungen - In seiner heutigen Sitzung hat der Verwaltungsrat der ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) beschlossen, Herrn Siu Fung Siegfried Lee mit sofortiger Wirkung zum weiteren Geschäftsführenden Direktor und Chief Financial Officer (CFO) der ROY Asset Holding SE zu bestellen.









Kontakt:



Matthias Herrmann



Geschäftsführender Direktor



ROY Asset Holding SE



Gießener Str. 42



35410 Hungen



Tel. +49 (0) 9372 / 131-270



Fax +49 (0) 9372 / 131-220















05.07.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



