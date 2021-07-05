DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

2021. július 05., hétfő, 18:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer (CFO)


05.07.2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



5. Juli 2021, Hungen - In seiner heutigen Sitzung hat der Verwaltungsrat der ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) beschlossen, Herrn Siu Fung Siegfried Lee mit sofortiger Wirkung zum weiteren Geschäftsführenden Direktor und Chief Financial Officer (CFO) der ROY Asset Holding SE zu bestellen.




Kontakt:

Matthias Herrmann

Geschäftsführender Direktor

ROY Asset Holding SE

Gießener Str. 42

35410 Hungen

Tel. +49 (0) 9372 / 131-270

Fax +49 (0) 9372 / 131-220







05.07.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ROY Asset Holding SE

Gießener Str. 42

35410 Hungen

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0) 69 710455450
E-Mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart; Wiener Börse (Dritter Markt (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1215409





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1215409  05.07.2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215409&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum