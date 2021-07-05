DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
2021. július 05., hétfő, 18:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
5. Juli 2021, Hungen - In seiner heutigen Sitzung hat der Verwaltungsrat der ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) beschlossen, Herrn Siu Fung Siegfried Lee mit sofortiger Wirkung zum weiteren Geschäftsführenden Direktor und Chief Financial Officer (CFO) der ROY Asset Holding SE zu bestellen.
Kontakt:
Matthias Herrmann
Geschäftsführender Direktor
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0) 9372 / 131-270
Fax +49 (0) 9372 / 131-220
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Gießener Str. 42
|35410 Hungen
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 69 710455155
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 710455450
|E-Mail:
|ir@roykeramik.de
|Internet:
|www.roykeramik.de
|ISIN:
|DE000RYSE888
|WKN:
|RYSE88
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart; Wiener Börse (Dritter Markt (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1215409
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1215409 05.07.2021 CET/CEST
