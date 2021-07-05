DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








05.07.2021 / 20:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ventus Venture Fund GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5CX4


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 1,865,258 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69452  05.07.2021 


