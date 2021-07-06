DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year
2021. július 06., kedd, 11:34
Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year
- Young shares of the current capital increase fully entitled to dividends
Wiesbaden, 06 July 2021 - The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) will propose a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August. As in the previous year, the main shareholders Otfried Sinner and Markus Wenner have decided to waive the majority of their dividend entitlement in favour of further company growth.
Traumhaus AG is currently carrying out a capital increase from 23.06.2021 to 09.07.2021 as part of a public offering on the Munich Stock Exchange. The new shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5BF3) are fully entitled to dividends. The legally relevant securities prospectus and further information can be obtained at ir.traumhaus-familie.de.
Otfried Sinner, Chairman of the Board of Traumhaus AG: "The good annual result for 2020, which is even higher than forecast, encourages us to allow our shareholders to participate in the good business development of Traumhaus again this year with a dividend of 0.50 euros. EBITDA is at 9.2 million euros and we will be able to report an equity ratio of just under 24 percent. In addition, we were able to secure an extensive property portfolio, which will lead to an average annual increase in sales of at least 15 to 20 percent in the coming years."
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1215719
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1215719 06.07.2021
