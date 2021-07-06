



DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG





/ Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate













Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year

















06.07.2021 / 11:34









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Young shares of the current capital increase fully entitled to dividendsWiesbaden, 06 July 2021 - The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) will propose a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August. As in the previous year, the main shareholders Otfried Sinner and Markus Wenner have decided to waive the majority of their dividend entitlement in favour of further company growth.

Traumhaus AG is currently carrying out a capital increase from 23.06.2021 to 09.07.2021 as part of a public offering on the Munich Stock Exchange. The new shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5BF3) are fully entitled to dividends. The legally relevant securities prospectus and further information can be obtained at ir.traumhaus-familie.de.

Otfried Sinner, Chairman of the Board of Traumhaus AG: "The good annual result for 2020, which is even higher than forecast, encourages us to allow our shareholders to participate in the good business development of Traumhaus again this year with a dividend of 0.50 euros. EBITDA is at 9.2 million euros and we will be able to report an equity ratio of just under 24 percent. In addition, we were able to secure an extensive property portfolio, which will lead to an average annual increase in sales of at least 15 to 20 percent in the coming years."





About Traumhaus AG





Traumhaus AG, founded 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.





Traumhaus AG Investor Relations



Michael Bussmann



+49 6122 58653 - 68



m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de