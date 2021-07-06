Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 02 July 2021, a number of 234,409 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)[1]

06/28/2021

45,000

52.1370

06/29/2021

0

0.0000

06/30/2021

59,409

51.6610

07/01/2021

80,000

51.4918

07/02/2021

50,000

51.7812



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 02 July 2021 amounts to 234,409 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 06 July 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board



[1] Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.