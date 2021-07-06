DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Dinar Capital GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Muhamad Said
Nachname(n): Chahrour
Position: CFO



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG


b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000FTG1111


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verpfändung von 13.000 Aktien im Rahmen eines Kreditgeschäftes


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-05; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














