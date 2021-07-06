DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Dinar Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Muhamad Said
Last name(s): Chahrour
Position: CFO



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG


b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111


b) Nature of the transaction

Pledging of 13.000 shares within a credit transaction


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com





 
