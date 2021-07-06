

VEDES AG: Stille Beteiligung der BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in Höhe von 5 Mio. Euro / Prolongation, Zinsanpassung und vorzeitige Teilrückzahlung der Anleihe 2017/2022 geplant





06.07.2021





VEDES AG: Stille Beteiligung der BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in Höhe von 5 Mio. Euro / Prolongation, Zinsanpassung und vorzeitige Teilrückzahlung der Anleihe 2017/2022 geplant

Nürnberg, 6. Juli 2021





Nürnberg, 6. Juli 2021 - Die VEDES AG hat heute Vereinbarungen mit der BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH über die Gewährung einer stillen Beteiligung in Höhe von insgesamt 5 Mio. Euro bis zum 31. Dezember 2028 unterzeichnet. Die stille Beteiligung ist nachrangig zu den Ansprüchen der anderen (erstrangigen) Gläubiger der VEDES AG, somit auch der Inhaber der Anleihe 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSTP1), und daher als wirtschaftliches Eigenkapital aus Sicht der anderen Fremdkapitalgeber zu qualifizieren. Die zufließenden Mittel sollen von der VEDES in die Digitalisierung investiert werden, indem der eigene Online-Handel unter Einbindung der angeschlossenen Facheinzelhändler ausgebaut und der Omnichannel-Vertrieb erweitert wird.





Die stille Beteiligung der BayBG steht unter dem Vorbehalt, dass der VEDES ein erweiterter Kontokorrentrahmen von insgesamt 5 Mio. Euro zur Verfügung steht und dass die ausstehende Anleihe 2017/2022 in Höhe von 12,5 Mio. Euro bis zum 17. November 2026 verlängert wird. Sollten diese Bedingungen nicht bis zum 30. September 2021 erfüllt sein, steht der BayBG ein Rücktrittsrecht vom Vertrag zu.





In Bezug auf den Kontokorrentrahmen liegt bereits die mündliche Zusage eines Kreditinstituts vor. In Bezug auf die 5,0 % Anleihe 2017/2022 hat der Vorstand beschlossen, diese zu einem angepassten Zinssatz von 3,5 % p.a. und sonst gleichen Anleihebedingungen - insbesondere unter Beibehaltung der Sicherheit - bis zum 17. November 2026 zu verlängern. In diesem Zusammenhang verpflichtet sich die VEDES, bis spätestens zum 17. November 2021 (vorbehaltlich einer Verlängerung) den Nennbetrag der Anleihe entweder durch Teilrückzahlung oder durch einen Rückerwerb von aktuell 25 Mio. Euro auf 12,5 Mio. Euro zu reduzieren. Zudem soll eine vorzeitige Rückzahlung des reduzierten Anleihevolumens durch VEDES erst wieder ab November 2024 möglich sein.





Vor diesem Hintergrund wird die VEDES alle Anleihegläubiger zu einer Abstimmung ohne Versammlung gemäß § 18 Schuldverschreibungsgesetz auffordern. Die vollständige Einladung wird voraussichtlich ab dem 7. Juli 2021 im Bundesanzeiger und auf der Internetseite der VEDES (www.vedes-gruppe.de) im Bereich "Investor Relations" unter der Rubrik "Anleihegläubigerabstimmung" abrufbar sein.



Kontakt:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel.: 089/8896906-25



E-Mail: vedes@better-orange.de

















