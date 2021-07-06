DGAP-Adhoc: VEDES AG: Stille Beteiligung der BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in Höhe von 5 Mio. Euro / Prolongation, Zinsanpassung und vorzeitige Teilrückzahlung der Anleihe 2017/2022 geplant
2021. július 06., kedd, 12:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VEDES AG / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung
VEDES AG: Stille Beteiligung der BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in Höhe von 5 Mio. Euro / Prolongation, Zinsanpassung und vorzeitige Teilrückzahlung der Anleihe 2017/2022 geplant
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|VEDES AG
|Beuthener Straße 43
|90471 Nürnberg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)911 6556 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 6556 251
|E-Mail:
|info@vedes.com
|Internet:
|www.vedes.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSTP1
|WKN:
|A2GSTP
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1215738
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1215738 06.07.2021 CET/CEST
