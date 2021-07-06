





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Street:

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

Postal code:

E1W 1AA

City:

London

United Kingdom

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900QA2LORU6646N15



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Jul 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

1.09 %

5.03 %

6.12 %

76682139

Previous notification

0.85 %

4.94 %

5.79 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

GB0059822006

0

834390

0 %

1.09 %

Total

834390

1.09 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right To Recall

Open



1093278

1.43 %





Total

1093278

1.43 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

170358

0.22 %

Swap

01.07.2031



Cash

2587152

3.37 %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

4470

0.01 %







Total

2761980

3.60 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

GSAM Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

-

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

-

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

-

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

5.82 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

06 Jul 2021



