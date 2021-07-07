DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Grundkapital aufgrund der Aktiendividende 2020
2021. július 06., kedd, 19:43
Corporate News
42,9 Prozent der Aktionäre der Encavis AG hatten sich für den Bezug neuer Aktien an Stelle der Bardividende entschieden. Insgesamt wurden somit 814.031 neue Aktien emittiert. Aktuell sind somit 139.251.265 Stück Aktien der Encavis AG an der Börse notiert.
ENCAVIS ist Unterzeichner der UN Global Compact sowie des UN PRI-Netzwerks. Die Umwelt-, Sozial- und Governance-Leistungen der ENCAVIS AG wurden von zwei der weltweit führenden ESG Research- und Ratingagenturen ausgezeichnet. MSCI ESG Ratings bewertet die Nachhaltigkeitsleistung mit einem "AA"-Level, die international ebenfalls renommierte ISS ESG verleiht ENCAVIS den "Prime"- Status.
