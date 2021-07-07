





Encavis erhöht Grundkapital aufgrund der Aktiendividende 2020





Hamburg, 6. Juli 2021 - Der im MDAX notierte Hamburger Wind- und Solarparkbetreiber Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Börsenkürzel: ECV), erhöht das Grundkapital um 814.031 Euro durch die Emission von entsprechend 814.031 neuen Aktien durch teilweise Ausnutzung des von der Hauptversammlung am 27. Mai 2021 geschaffenen genehmigten Kapitals.



42,9 Prozent der Aktionäre der Encavis AG hatten sich für den Bezug neuer Aktien an Stelle der Bardividende entschieden. Insgesamt wurden somit 814.031 neue Aktien emittiert. Aktuell sind somit 139.251.265 Stück Aktien der Encavis AG an der Börse notiert.







Über ENCAVIS:



Die Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; Börsenkürzel: ECV) ist ein im MDAX der Deutsche Börse AG notierter Produzent von Strom aus Erneuerbaren Energien. Als einer der führenden unabhängigen Stromerzeuger (IPP) erwirbt und betreibt ENCAVIS Solarparks und (Onshore-)Windparks in zehn Ländern Europas. Die Anlagen zur nachhaltigen Energieerzeugung erwirtschaften stabile Erträge durch garantierte Einspeisevergütungen (FIT) oder langfristige Stromabnahmeverträge (PPA). Die Gesamterzeugungskapazität des Encavis-Konzerns beträgt aktuell mehr als 2,8 Gigawatt (GW), das entspricht einer Einsparung von insgesamt 1,26 Millionen Tonnen CO 2 pro Jahr. Innerhalb des Encavis-Konzerns ist die Encavis Asset Management AG auf den Bereich der institutionellen Investoren spezialisiert.



ENCAVIS ist Unterzeichner der UN Global Compact sowie des UN PRI-Netzwerks. Die Umwelt-, Sozial- und Governance-Leistungen der ENCAVIS AG wurden von zwei der weltweit führenden ESG Research- und Ratingagenturen ausgezeichnet. MSCI ESG Ratings bewertet die Nachhaltigkeitsleistung mit einem "AA"-Level, die international ebenfalls renommierte ISS ESG verleiht ENCAVIS den "Prime"- Status.



Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com





