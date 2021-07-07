DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020
2021. július 06., kedd, 19:43
Corporate News
42.9 per cent of Encavis" shareholders opted for the distribution of new shares instead of the cash dividend. 814,031 new shares in total were issued. Currently 139,251,265 shares of Encavis AG are listed on the stock exchange.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1215906
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1215906 06.07.2021
