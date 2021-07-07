DGAP-News: yeedi Redefines Robot Mops with the Debut of yeedi mop station
2021. július 07., szerda, 12:34
yeedi Redefines Robot Mops with the Debut of yeedi mop station
BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 7 July 2021 - yeedi, a robot vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for people in pursuit of high efficiency, brings yeedi mop station to European customers. This 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum features a revolutionary self-cleaning station to wash and damp the mopping pads automatically for a truly hands-free mopping experience. Designed with 2 spin mopping pads, rotates at 180r/min with a 10N force to the floor, customers can expect effective mopping performance.
"Enough water, sufficient pressure to the floor, and an always-clean mop are three basics to ensure an ideal mopping result. But few robot mops on the market managed to meet these 3 preconditions." Said Gary, Li, General Manager of yeedi, "Dedicated to delivering a reliable robot mop to our customers, yeedi mop station is engineered with the basic logics of mopping making it possible for our users to experience a thorough and truly hands-free floor cleaning."
Hands-Free Mopping with Built-In Washing Machine for the Mops
Effective and Reliable Mopping Performance
Wet and Dry Clean at the Same Time with Hybrid Design
Affordability
Media Contact: media@yeedi.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|yeedi
|United Kingdom
|EQS News ID:
|1216276
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1216276 07.07.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]