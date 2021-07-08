DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE acquires equity investment in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH
2021. július 07., szerda, 16:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Investment
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with the amended version of Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation, "MAR")
Dermapharm Holding SE acquires equity investment in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH
Grünwald, 7 July 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) today, via Dermapharm AG, entered into an agreement to acquire an equity investment and new shares in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH, Braunschweig, Germany. Upon the completion of the capital increase, Dermapharm AG acquires 24.9% of the shares in the company, which is developing an antibody drug for treating COVID-19. The drug, which would be used to treat hospitalised patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, is currently undergoing testing in a clinical phase Ib/II trial. It has been shown to reduce the viral load (SARS-CoV-2) in the lungs by 99.4%. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price for the shares confidential.
>End of ad hoc disclosure<
Contact
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 64 86-0
|E-mail:
|ir@dermapharm.com
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS5D8
|WKN:
|A2GS5D
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1216404
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1216404 07-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
