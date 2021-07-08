DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE acquires equity investment in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH

Dermapharm Holding SE acquires equity investment in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH


Dermapharm Holding SE acquires equity investment in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH



Grünwald, 7 July 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) today, via Dermapharm AG, entered into an agreement to acquire an equity investment and new shares in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH, Braunschweig, Germany. Upon the completion of the capital increase, Dermapharm AG acquires 24.9% of the shares in the company, which is developing an antibody drug for treating COVID-19. The drug, which would be used to treat hospitalised patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, is currently undergoing testing in a clinical phase Ib/II trial. It has been shown to reduce the viral load (SARS-CoV-2) in the lungs by 99.4%. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price for the shares confidential.



