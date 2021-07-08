





08.07.2021 / 10:47







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

United Internet AG

Street:

Elgendorfer Straße 57

Postal code:

56410

City:

Montabaur

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP

City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Jul 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.03 %

0.07 %

3.10 %

194000000

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005089031

0

5877969

0.00 %

3.03 %

Total

5877969

3.03 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Swap

22.05.2023



Cash

97897

0.05 %

Equity Swap

15.05.2023



Cash

39908

0.02 %







Total

137805

0.07 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Company LLP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Trust Company, NA

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

%

%

%

Wellington Management International Ltd.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Canada LLC

%

%

%

Wellington Management Canada ULC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

%

%

%

Wellington Management Australia Pty. Ltd.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.

%

%

%

Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Inc

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Elbe Master Investors (Cayman) L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Elbe Investors (Cayman) L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Elbe Partners, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

International Research Equity Extended Master Fund, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

International Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Wellington Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Wellington Management Group LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Group Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP

%

%

%

Wellington Alternative Investments LLC

%

%

%

Wellington Emerging Alternatives Fund, L.P.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

07 Jul 2021



