DGAP-Adhoc: zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE")
2021. július 08., csütörtök, 10:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE")
The conversion of the Company into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, that the Annual General Meeting of zooplus AG approves the conversion plan and the Articles of Association of the future zooplus SE contained therein. To satisfy this requirement, the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting is currently planned for the second half of 2021, to which the corresponding resolution proposals will be submitted. The effectiveness of the conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for concluding an agreement on employee participation in the future zooplus SE is completed or terminated prior to the registration in the relevant commercial register. As of now, the procedure for employee participation is expected to begin before the end of July 2021.
As a result of the conversion into an SE, the legal position of the zooplus AG shareholders will generally remain unaffected, and shareholders will continue to hold the same number of no-par value bearer shares (shares without par value). The trading of the shares on the stock exchange will also remain unaffected by the SE conversion.
For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|zooplus AG
|Sonnenstraße 15
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
|E-mail:
|contact@zooplus.com
|Internet:
|investors.zooplus.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005111702
|WKN:
|511170
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1216511
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1216511 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
