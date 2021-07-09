DGAP-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2021. július 08., csütörtök, 16:15
Hiermit gibt die UniCredit Bank AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.08.2021
Ort: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.08.2021
Ort: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|UniCredit Bank AG
|Arabellastraße 12
|81925 München
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.hvb.de/ir
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1216948 08.07.2021
