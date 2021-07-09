





UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















08.07.2021







UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 06, 2021Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 06, 2021Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp

























