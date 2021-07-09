DGAP-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2021

Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2021

Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp













Language: English
Company: UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 München

Germany
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir





 
