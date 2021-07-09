DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber

2021. július 08., csütörtök, 18:05





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Delisting/Tender Offer


Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber


08-Jul-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Delisting of Fyber



Berlin, 8 July 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces that it plans to apply for a revocation of the listing of the shares of the Company in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Delisting"). Fyber was informed by Digital Turbine, Inc. that Digital Turbine Media, Inc. will structure the mandatory takeover offer that is currently being prepared as a delisting offer to the outside shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (the "Offer").



The application for the Delisting is scheduled to become effective not before the expiration of the acceptance period of the Offer.

 



Notifying person

Ziv Elul, CEO

Investor Contact

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@fyber.com










08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.

Wallstr. 9-13

10179 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +4930609855555
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1216965





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1216965  08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216965&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum