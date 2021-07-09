DGAP-DD: Adler Modemärkte AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.07.2021 / 18:35




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Freude

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chairman of the Executive Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adler Modemärkte AG


b) LEI

529900US7E2EM894FT55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
0.16 EUR 6295.68 EUR
0.173 EUR 1185.39 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.1619 EUR 7481.07 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
