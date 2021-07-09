DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
2021. július 08., csütörtök, 20:24
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court today expressed its preliminary legal views in the clearance proceedings regarding agenda item 8 of the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG on February 17, 2021.
The subject of agenda item 8 was the adoption of a resolution on (i) the increase of the CECONOMY AG share capital though a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, (ii) the issue of convertible bonds against a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders and the creation of a new Contingent Capital 2021/I and (iii) the relevant changes to the Articles of Association. Several shareholders have filed actions for rescission and annulment against the resolution made under agenda item 8. The actions filed currently prevent the entry of the capital increases resolved in agenda item 8 into the commercial register of CECONOMY AG. The resolution of the General Meeting under agenda item 8 serves to implement the acquisition, transfer and contribution of the stake in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH held by Convergenta Invest GmbH to CECONOMY AG.
CECONOMY AG now no longer sees sufficient certainty that the transaction can be competed in the current financial year 2020/21.
CECONOMY AG still intends to implement the transaction.
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7225
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1216993
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1216993 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
