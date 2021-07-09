DGAP-PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Siemens Energy AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








08.07.2021 / 20:15



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Siemens Energy AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
PLZ: 81739
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Berlin und München, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Siemens Beteiligungen Inland GmbH; Siemens Pension-Trust e.V.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

06.07.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 40,06 % 0,00 % 40,06 % 726645193
letzte Mitteilung 45,00 % 0,00 % 45,00 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000ENER6Y0 167744527 123339589 23,08 % 16,97 %
Summe 291084116 40,06 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 23,08 % % 23,08 %
Siemens Beteiligungen Inland GmbH 12,02 % % 12,02 %
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 23,08 % % 23,08 %
Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. 4,96 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

08.07.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1216798  08.07.2021 



