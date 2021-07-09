DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

2021. július 08., csütörtök, 20:33















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.07.2021 / 20:32




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 27,653,787 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG
27,653,787 / 73 = 318,819 new shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
14.60 EUR 1306291.20 EUR
14.60 EUR 1604364.80 EUR
14.60 EUR 107076.40 EUR
14.60 EUR 378183.80 EUR
14.60 EUR 1077582.20 EUR
14.60 EUR 1057259.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.6000 EUR 5530757.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69518  08.07.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum