Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, July 9, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 9:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442



Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287



UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438



Access code: 2925099

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations



Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

Web replay

Available on demand beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on



Friday, July 30, 2021 at:

https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations



Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

Telephone replay

Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 12:00 EDT/18:00 CEST on Friday, July 30, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056



Conference ID: 2925099



The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, July 30, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).



About Linde



Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.