DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021
2021. július 09., péntek, 16:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021
- Sales expected to be €19,753 million
- EBIT before special items expected to be €2,355 million
- EBIT expected to be €2,316 million
- Sales expected between €74 billion and €77 billion
- EBIT before special items expected between €7.0 billion and €7.5 billion
In the second quarter of 2021, the operating business of BASF Group has been able to maintain the strong momentum since the fourth quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items is expected to amount to €2,355 million, a considerable increase compared with the prior-year quarter, which was weak due to the pandemic (Q2 2020: €226 million). At €1,965 million, the average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items of BASF Group in the second quarter of 2021 are considerably below this figure.
The Chemicals, Materials and Industrial Solutions segments considerably exceeded average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the second quarter of 2021. EBIT before special items was slightly below analyst consensus in the Surface Technologies segment and significantly below average analyst estimates in the Agricultural Solutions and Nutrition & Care segments. In Other, EBIT before special items was on the level of average analyst estimates.
BASF Group"s EBIT is expected to be €2,316 million in the second quarter of 2021, considerably above the figure for the prior-year quarter, which was weak due to the pandemic (Q2 2020: €59 million). EBIT in the second quarter of 2021 includes a preliminary disposal gain of a mid-double-digit million-euro amount from the sale of the pigments business. The analyst consensus for EBIT in the second quarter of 2021 is €1,929 million.
Outlook 2021 for the BASF Group
This outlook is based on the following assumptions regarding the global economic environment in 2021:
- Growth in gross domestic product: 5.5 percent (previously: 5.0 percent)
- Growth in industrial production: 6.5 percent (previously: 5.0 percent)
- Growth in chemical production: 6.5 percent (previously: 5.0 percent)
- Average euro/dollar exchange rate of $1.20 per euro (previously: $1.18 per euro)
- Average annual oil price (Brent crude) of $65 per barrel (previously: $60 per barrel)
BASF"s forecast assumes that there will be no severe restrictions on economic activity due to measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2021.
Further information
On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CEST, the company will publish the Half-Year Financial Report 2021 and will comment on the figures at a conference call for journalists (from 08:00 a.m. CEST) and a conference call for analysts and investors (from 10:00 a.m. CEST).
Contact
Jens Fey
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 60-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
|E-mail:
|info.service@basf.com
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
|WKN:
|BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1217405
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1217405 09-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]