1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Henning
Nachname(n): Kreke
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch die Ausübung von 4.117.784 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG 4.117.784 : 73 = 56.408 neue Aktien


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
14,60 EUR 823556,80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
14,6000 EUR 823556,8000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-09; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
