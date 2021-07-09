





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















09.07.2021 / 17:04









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Kreke Immobilien KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Henning

Last name(s):

Kreke

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 329,449 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG 329,449 / 73 = 4,513 new shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.60 EUR





65889.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.6000 EUR





65889.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



