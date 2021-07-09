DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies

Munich, July 9, 2021. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has received approval notices for the granting of subsidies from the German federal government in the form of extraordinary Corona economic aid for November 2020 ("November aid") and December 2020 ("December aid"). The subsidies for CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA in the amount of EUR 102 million will strengthen the result of the current fiscal year as well as the liquidity of the Company. They are subject to a final audit as part of the final settlement.

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the company"s systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In a situation dominated by extensive bans and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling EUR 256.8 million in 21 countries in 2020, after more than EUR 1.4 billion the year before.

