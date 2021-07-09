DGAP-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies
2021. július 09., péntek, 17:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc announcement
CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies
Munich, July 9, 2021. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has received approval notices for the granting of subsidies from the German federal government in the form of extraordinary Corona economic aid for November 2020 ("November aid") and December 2020 ("December aid"). The subsidies for CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA in the amount of EUR 102 million will strengthen the result of the current fiscal year as well as the liquidity of the Company. They are subject to a final audit as part of the final settlement.
