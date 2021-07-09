DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Sale of investment in blikk radiology group - Unexpected contribution to net asset value of Private Equity Investments and net income of 26 million euros
2021. július 09., péntek, 18:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG"; ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) - Sale of investment in blikk radiology group - Unexpected contribution to net asset value of Private Equity Investments and net income of 26 million euros
The value contribution from the sale was not included in the forecast for net asset value of Private Equity Investments and net income, as most recently affirmed on 12 May 2021. DBAG"s most recent forecast for net asset value as at 30 September 2021 was in a range of 450 to 505 million euros, excluding the net proceeds from the capital increase; net income for the financial year 2020/2021 was projected in a range between 70 and 80 million euros.
DBAG is currently in the process of compiling its quarterly statement as at 30 June 2021, which will incorporate the unplanned value contribution from this transaction. Net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 June 2021 and the results for the third quarter of the current financial year (1 April to 30 June 2021) may be subject to further positive or negative effects from the valuation of the remaining portfolio companies, as well as to other insights gained during preparation of the quarterly statement. Any comparison to the results of the same quarter of the previous financial year - which were extraordinarily high, mainly due to significant catch-up effects on capital markets, following the end of the pandemic lock-down - will be of limited informative value.
Completion of said transaction is subject to approval by antitrust authorities.
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1217435
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1217435 09-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]