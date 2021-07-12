



Monheim am Rhein, 12 July 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, continues to achieve success in the roll-out of its own product portfolio.

The therapeutic effectiveness of Single Pills was verified in the study "Effect of Single pill combinations on Treatment Adherence and persistence as well as on clinical and pharmacoeconomic outcomes in the Real-world Treatment of hypertension, coronary heart disease, hyperlipidemia and in secondary prevention of cardiovascular events" (START), which was conducted in 2019. The purpose of the study, based on an anonymized health insurance data set, was to identify any differences in the forms of therapy.

Ultimately, patients benefit from a Single Pill treatment versus a multi pill regimen. Instead of taking several individual medications for a hypertension indication, taking a Single Pill that combines up to three generic active pharmaceutical ingredients provides greater adherence. Therefore, the prescribed medication is taken more reliably when the dosage form is limited to a Single Pill. Single Pill therapy for hypertensive indications has received endorsement from AXA Krankenversicherung. In a letter to the insurants, the insurance company agreed to cover the costs of the use of Single Pill and support its use.

The Single Pill therapy is evidence-based more efficient and ensures a more sustainable treatment success. The results of the START study also showed that the treatment of cardiovascular Single Pill therapy was associated with lower event rates such as stroke and myocardial infarction in German healthcare services. At the same time, fewer hospitalizations of corresponding patients were necessary. In turn, costs for health insurers are reduced and the overall therapy is less invasive.

"Cardiovascular diseases are still the most common cause of death in Germany. With AXA Krankenversicherung"s support, we are raising awareness of a proven, more efficient form of Single Pill therapy and focusing our activities on around 22 million diagnosed, adult hypertensive patients in Germany alone. As a result, both patients benefit from more sustainable treatment success and health insurers from lower costs," says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



