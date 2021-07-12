DGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.07.2021 / 08:40




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Petra
Nachname(n): Wagner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Bernd
Nachname(n): Wagner
Position: CFO



b) Berichtigung

Berichtigung der Veröffentlichung vom 1. Juli 2021, 14:11 Uhr; Änderung des Datums des Geschäftes.

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Cherry AG


b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
32,09 EUR 20858,50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
32,09 EUR 20858,50 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-29; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cherry AG

Einsteinstr. 174

81677 München

Deutschland





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



69537  12.07.2021 


