





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.07.2021 / 08:40









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Petra

Nachname(n):

Wagner



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Bernd

Nachname(n):

Wagner

Position:

CFO







b) Berichtigung

Berichtigung der Veröffentlichung vom 1. Juli 2021, 14:11 Uhr; Änderung des Datums des Geschäftes.



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Cherry AG





b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CRRN9





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

32,09 EUR





20858,50 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

32,09 EUR





20858,50 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-29; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Berichtigunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























12.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



