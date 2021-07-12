





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Wagner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Bernd

Last name(s):

Wagner

Position:

CFO







b) Amendment

Amendment of the notification dated 1 July 2021 / 14:11; correction of the date of the transaction.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Cherry AG





b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A3CRRN9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.09 EUR





20858.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.09 EUR





20858.50 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-29; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



