Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.07.2021 / 10:22




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rainer-Christian
Last name(s): Koppitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG


b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.10 EUR 7889.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.10 EUR 7889.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com





 
