Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Luebeck, 12 July 2021 - Today, the management board of SLM Solutions Group AG (ISIN DE000A111338, the "Company") resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company by approximately 5%, from currently EUR 19,778,953.00 by EUR 988,947.00 to EUR 20,767,900.00 against cash contributions, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2021.

In the course of the capital measure, approximately 988,947 new shares will be offered to qualified institutional investors by way of a private placement. The shareholders" statutory subscription right is excluded in accordance with Section 203 AktG in conjunction with Section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around 16 July 2021.

Half of the proceeds from the issuance of the new shares are intended to be used to fund the ongoing business operations and the remainder will be used to continue the investments in strategically important areas such as the next generation SLM-machine as well as the expansion of the international sales and service network (i.e. US West Coast facility).

The share placement will be launched with immediate effect and the offering price will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding. In the context of the contemplated capital increase, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days subject to customary market exceptions and, as already announced, the possible issuance of further securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds issued by the Company in 2020 and 2021.

