DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result
2021. július 12., hétfő, 18:19
Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result
After entry of the capital increase in the company"s commercial register, the share capital of Traumhaus AG increases by EUR 170,312 from EUR 4,753,971 to EUR 4,924,283.
With the public offering, which was placed via the subscription tool of the Munich Stock Exchange, Traumhaus AG deliberately targeted private investors in order to further expand the free float and make the share accessible to the general public. "The measure is a complete success, we are very satisfied with the result", says Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG. "We were able to attract around 150 new shareholders to our company and the exceptionally high level of interest shown by the press in recent weeks also documents the increased awareness of the Traumhaus share. We have thus fulfilled our promise made at the time of the IPO in August 2018 to expand the free float to over 20%. We would like to thank the Munich Stock Exchange for its uncomplicated support. At the same time, I can only recommend to all young growth companies in m:access to make use of this opportunity to strengthen their shareholder structure and equity capital."
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG, founded 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1217949
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1217949 12.07.2021
