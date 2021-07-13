





DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

















12.07.2021 / 21:04









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of



Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)



on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 2 July 2021 until and including 09 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value (pieces)

Execution price in EUR (0.000)

Stabilisation Trading Venue

02.07.2021

P

400

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

24,600

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

275

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

8,626

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

13,823

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

6,777

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

2,500

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

5,765

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

10,000

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

2,234

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

02.07.2021

P

5,000

7.000

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



80,000

























05.07.2021

P

300

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

05.07.2021

P

177

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

05.07.2021

P

156

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

05.07.2021

P

104

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



737

























06.07.2021

P

2,000

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

06.07.2021

P

1,918

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

06.07.2021

P

208

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

06.07.2021

P

478

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

06.07.2021

P

410

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



5,014

























07.07.2021

P

121

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

18

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

225

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

204

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

711

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

961

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

683

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

828

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

422

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

164

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

61

7.440

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

159

7.440

Brussels - EURONEXT

07.07.2021

P

182

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



4,739

























08.07.2021

P

300

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

100

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

44

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

500

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

417

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

1,500

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

382

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

83

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

08.07.2021

P

341

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



3,667

























09.07.2021

P

447

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

519

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

146

7.440

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

143

7.440

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

124

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

30

7.460

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

352

7.420

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

37

7.400

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

215

7.400

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

481

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

78

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

364

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

333

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

1,244

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

09.07.2021

P

926

7.500

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



5,439

























Total 02.07.2021 - 09.07.2021



99,596































12.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



