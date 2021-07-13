DGAP-News: Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
2021. július 12., hétfő, 21:46
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX)
on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 02 July 2021 until and including 09 July 2021 as further specified attached.
Additional features:
File: MisterSpex - Performed Stabilisation Measures - 20210702-20210709_EN
1217830 12.07.2021
