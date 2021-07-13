





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.07.2021 / 22:31









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Dr. Liedtke Vermögensverwaltung GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Cornelius

Nachname(n):

Liedtke

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch die Ausübung von 4.999.989

Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG.

4.999.989 : 73 = 68.493 neue Aktien





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

14,60 EUR





999997,80 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

14,6000 EUR





999997,8000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-08; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























12.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



