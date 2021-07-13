



Correction of a release from 12/07/2021, 14:59 CET/CEST - ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















13.07.2021 / 12:56







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 12.07.2021







1. Details of issuer



ENCAVIS AG



Große Elbstraße 59



22767 Hamburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

02 Jul 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

139.251.265







