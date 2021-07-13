DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary results for the first half of 2021
2021. július 13., kedd, 13:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
TRATON SE announces preliminary results for the first half of 2021
Based on the preliminary figures, TRATON GROUP expects for the first half-year 2021 / second quarter 2021:
- Incoming orders of more than 170,000 vehicles / more than 89,000 vehicles in the second quarter
- Sales of more than 126,000 vehicles / in the second quarter, more than 66,000 vehicles
- Sales revenue of around 13.6 billion euros / around 7 billion euros for the second quarter
- Adjusted operating result of around 1.1 billion euros and an adjusted operating return on sales of over 8%, or around 600 million euros for the second quarter, and an adjusted operating return on sales of around 8.5% for the second quarter of 2021
- Operating result of around 450 million euros for the first half of 2021; this includes around 670 million euros in expenses for the restructuring of MAN. In the second quarter, operating result amounted to around €300 million
- Net cash flow from the industrial business was more than €500 million and around €100 million in the second quarter
The definition of adjusted operating result can be found on page 38 of the Annual Report 2020
Assuming that the further course of the COVID-19-pandemic does not lead to any additional negative business impact in the course of the year, based on the development in the first half of 2021 we currently expect to be able to achieve the upper area of the range for operating return on sales of 5.0% to 7.0%. With regard to the expected range for net cash flow from the industrial business, TRATON also expects to be able to achieve the upper area of the range of 500 to 700 million euros. The forecast does not include any expenses and expenditures for the MAN Truck & Bus restructuring program or from the acquisition of Navistar. The forecast continues to reflect the still high level of uncertainty about the further course of the COVID 19 pandemic and the associated countermeasures taken by the respective countries, as well as possible effects on production and supply chains.
TRATON is expected to publish the interim announcement with details on the first half 2021 development on July 30, 2021.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1218339
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1218339 13-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
