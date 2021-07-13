





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SUSE S.A.





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













SUSE S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















13.07.2021 / 14:12







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: English



Date of disclosure: July 15, 2021



Address:

SUSE S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 15, 2021Address: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6400/quarterly-reports.html

























13.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



