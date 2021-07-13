DGAP-AFR: SUSE S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SUSE S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








13.07.2021 / 14:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SUSE S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 15, 2021

Address: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6400/quarterly-reports.html













Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.

26 A, Boulevard Royal

2449 Luxembourg

Luxemburg





 
