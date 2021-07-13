DGAP-AFR: SUSE S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die SUSE S.A. bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.07.2021

Ort: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6400/quarterly-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SUSE S.A.

26 A, Boulevard Royal

2449 Luxembourg

Luxemburg





 
