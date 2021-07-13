DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en-us/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en-us/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html













Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com





 
