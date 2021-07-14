On July 13, 2021, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, notified JOST Werke AG in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG in connection with reaching or exceeding the 20% threshold pursuant to the voting rights notification dated June 23, 2021, of the following:

"Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

We refer to our notification of voting rights pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG on June 23, 2021, with regard to JOST Werke AG (the "Company").

With regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, we hereby announce pursuant to Section 43 (1) Sentences 1 and 3 WpHG that

1. we do not directly hold any voting rights in the Company. All voting rights are fully allocated through funds managed by us (the "Funds"), which in turn hold the voting rights;

2. the participation of the Funds in the Company serves to generate trading profits;

3. depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of the Company, we may intend to acquire additional voting rights for one or more Funds within the next twelve months by way of purchase or by other means;

4. we aim to exert influence on the composition of the company"s administrative, management and supervisory bodies by expressing opinions, providing advice and making recommendations. We do not seek to participate in the relevant corporate bodies or in the active management of the Company itself (not even via affiliated third parties), nor do we seek to have any legal or factual authority to issue directives;

5. at present, we do not intend to significantly change the Company"s capital structure, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing and its dividend policy.

Furthermore, in accordance with Section 43 (1) sentences 1 and 4 WpHG, we notify you of the following with regard to the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights:

The voting rights were acquired through Funds managed by us. Therefore, we have not raised any equity or borrowed funds for the acquisition of the voting rights."